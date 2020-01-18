QPR take on Leeds Utd in the Championship this lunchtime, with kickoff time is 12:45 GMT.

If you want to watch QPR v Leeds, here’s all you need to know about today’s game.

Here’s How to Watch QPR v Leeds Live Stream

What Time does QPR v Leeds kickoff?

The match kicks off at 12:30 on Saturday 18th January 2020.

Where is QPR v Leeds being played?

The match is being played at Loftus Road, Shepherd’s Bush, London, England

Leeds United travel to QPR on Saturday looking to get their promotion push back on track after a turbulent start to the new year.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are winless in three after a shock defeat at home to Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday last weekend.

That makes it just one win in their last seven games in all competitions and with Brentford on the charge the gap to 3rd is now just six points.

The only positive is West Brom’s dip in form.

Like Leeds they’re struggling for form winning just one of their last six games in all competitions, which means their lead at the top of the league is just one point. So there’s everting to play for.

After thumping Cardiff 6-1 QPR then lost 3-1 to rivals Brentford which pretty much sums up their season. Only once have they put together a run of three games unbeaten, so it’s no surprise to see them sitting mid table and seven points off the playoffs.

Lewis Jones – Caughtoffside spokesman comments:

QPR guarantee entertainment. That’s a fact this season. They’re the second highest goal scorers in the league but at the other end of the pitch concede goals for fun.

Scoring and conceding a combined total of 96 goals so far this season they’re the

It’s 13/8 for over 3.5 goals on Saturday.

Nahki Wells has been directly involved in 15 of the 51 goals QPR have scored this season registering 3 assists and 12 goals and he’s 13/2 to open the scoring.

Leeds hit the road with the second best defence in the league and they’re 5/2 to win to nil on their travels. But their recent head to head with the Rs doesn’t make for good reading. Bielsa’s side have lost their last two visits to Loftus Road by a one goal margin and it’s 6/1 for QPR to win by the same margin again this weekend.

The hosts are as big as 7/2 in places to secure all three points, the draw is best priced at 3/1 and Leeds are 4/5 to get back to winning ways.

