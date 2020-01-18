AS Roma are reportedly interested in signing Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri after missing out on Inter Milan Matteo Politano.

Currently valued at €22 million according to Transfermarkt, the Swiss international has made only ten appearances across all competitions, scoring a goal in last month’s Merseyside Derby against Everton at Anfield.

SEE MORE: Arsenal legend backs Liverpool to surpass Gunners’ Invincibles season

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Roma are interested in signing Shaqiri and talks are going on between them and Liverpool with the Reds preferring to let go of the 28-year-old on an initial loan deal with the option to buy. The report claims that the Giallorossi have shifted their attention to the Swiss international after missing out on Inter’s Politan.

Shaqiri is a pretty good winger but when a team’s attack consists of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, one has to settle for being on the bench most of the time. Roma would be a fine destination for the 28-year-old as there’s a very good chance of him being a regular starter there.

However, Liverpool may not be willing to let go of him as he’s their only recognisable right-winger after Salah. With the fixtures piling up, there’s little doubt that Jurgen Klopp would rest the Egyptian at some point and use Shaqiri.