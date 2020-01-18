Christian Eriksen is reportedly close to signing for Inter Milan this month.

The Danish international has been linked to the Nerazzurri lately with a report from Sky Italia claiming that he has agreed on personal terms with the club but an agreement on the transfer fee is yet to be reached.

SEE MORE: Sky Sports pundit says Tottenham will lose to Watford

It seems that Eriksen is on the brink of joining Antonio Conte’s side with the Sun stating that a transfer fee of £17 million has been agreed upon. It is also added that the 27-year-old will sign a five-year contract with Inter which will see him earn £7.5m-a-year along with bonuses.

If this report is to be true, then Inter will land Eriksen for what seems to be a major bargain. The 27-year-old would be a pretty solid addition to the Nerazzurri and someone like him will be needed if they are to win the Serie A.

Conte’s side are currently second in the table with 46 points, two behind leaders Juventus. Their next match is against 17th-placed Lecce tomorrow.