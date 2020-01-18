Man Utd have been paired with making a £25m bid for Birmingham City starlet Jude Bellingham, and the youngster is perhaps showing why.

As per The Sun, the Red Devils are said to have launched a £25m offer for the 16-year-old as he has impressed for the Championship outfit this season.

Bellingham has made 24 appearances for the Blues so far this year, scoring four goals and providing one assist as he continues to play a big role despite his age.

With an ability to play in midfield or out wide on either wing, he looks like a real talent for the future and although this was a scrappy finish, he was in the right place at the right time to tap home and show a different side to his game, as seen in the video below.

It remains to be seen if an official bid has been lodged by Man Utd and whether or not Birmingham would be open to selling, while at just 16 years of age, it could be argued that the youngster would be better off staying where he is for now to continue to develop and improve his game with regular playing time.

Time will tell though if that happens, especially if he continues to score goals and make the headlines…