Video: Bruno Fernandes takes out the ENTIRE Benfica defence with a glorious pass

It still remains to be seen if Bruno Fernandes will make his much anticipated move to Old Trafford but if he does, you can be sure this isn’t the way he would want his Sporting career to end.

They went down 2-0 to Benfica last night in a game that many have speculated would be Fernandes’ farewell.

Obviously this won’t be a great consolation to him, but he did come up with a magic moment when his glorious pass took out the entire Benfica defence:

Primeira grande oportunidade no dérbi! Rafael Camacho atira ao poste da baliza defendida por Odysseas. pic.twitter.com/WqJrWz4KUs — SPORT TV (@SPORTTVPortugal) January 17, 2020

What a pass this is from Bruno Fernandes tonight. 60 yard through-ball with perfect precision #mufc pic.twitter.com/hBrcI06Krv — The Peoples Person (@PeoplesPerson_) January 17, 2020

This moment shows exactly why he could be a great addition for United. Too often they take their time when moving the ball forward and the incisive pass isn’t there, but the movement and pace of Rashford, James and Martial coupled with balls like this could be devastating.