Video: Casemiro scores fine lob for Real Madrid vs Sevilla after Jovic’s back-heel flick

In the 56th minute of today’s La Liga clash between Real Madrid and Sevilla, Los Blancos took the lead after some brilliant work from Casemiro and Luka Jovic.

Casemiro left the ball for Jovic on the edge of the box and the Serbian forward returned the favour to his teammate by playing him in with a sensational back-heel flick.

Casemiro charged through the box before lifting the ball into the back of the nit with a lovely lob to give Zinedine Zidane’s side the lead.

Take a look at Madrid’s well-worked opener below:

Pictures from beIN Sports.

Hats off to Los Blancos for playing some lovely football in the build-up to this goal.