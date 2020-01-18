Video: Dele Alli’s furious reaction after coming off in Tottenham clash with Watford

It was a frustrating outing for Dele Alli on Saturday during Tottenham’s encounter with Watford at Vicarage Road.

The 23-year-old was unable to find a breakthrough for the visitors as they toiled in a scrappy encounter, and he did have a good opportunity with a headed effort in the second half which he couldn’t keep down.

His frustration was compounded in the 73rd minute, as Jose Mourinho opted to bring him off and introduce Christian Eriksen into the game to offer a different dynamic in the final third.

However, as seen in the video below, the England international was far from happy to be coming off as his reaction on the bench would suggest.

Now it’s easy for speculation to start that he was livid with Mourinho for bringing him off, but it’s equally as possible that he was simply frustrated with his own performance and didn’t see out the game to try and secure all three points for Tottenham.

It will perhaps be addressed after the game by Mourinho or the player himself, but what is certain at this stage is that Alli was furious as he took his seat on the bench to watch the concluding stages of the game.

Dele Alli wasn’t happy about getting subbed off ?#WATTOT pic.twitter.com/N81h9BmHyG — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) January 18, 2020