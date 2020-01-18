Video: Haaland scores 3 minutes into Dortmund debut after Sancho assist

In the 56th minute of this afternoon’s Bundesliga clash between Borussia Dortmund and Augsburg, Erling Haaland was brought on to make his debut for the German giants.

The exciting forward joined Lucien Favre’s side as soon as the January transfer window opened after making waves with RB Leipzig.

England sensation Jadon Sancho played an inch-perfect through ball into the Norwegian star to help him score his first goal – just three minutes into his debut.

The 19-year-old striker tucked the ball into the bottom corner from a tight angle with a superb finish.

Take a look at the youngster’s fine first goal for his new club:

Z?OTE DZIECKO FUTBOLU! ??? Pierwszy strza? i pierwszy gol w Bundeslidze chwil? po wej?ciu na boisko! ? Erling Braut Håland debiutuje w BVB w wielkim stylu! ? pic.twitter.com/qUHkqX3Ycy — ELEVEN SPORTS PL (@ELEVENSPORTSPL) January 18, 2020

Pictures from beIN Sports.

It’s taken absolutely no time for Sancho and Haaland to get used to playing with each other, is this the star of a frightening attacking partnership?