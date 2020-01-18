Menu

Video: Heartbreak for Man City as late Fernandinho own goal sees Palace snatch draw

In the 89th minute of Manchester City’s clash with Crystal Palace, the Citizens could only hold their heads in their hands after conceding a late goal.

Sergio Aguero had scored a five-minute double to give Pep Guardiola’s side a lead but Fernandinho turned the ball into the back of his own net in the final minute to help the Eagles snatch a draw.

Tricky attacker Wilfried Zaha charged his way down the left-flank before drilling a low cross into the box, Fernandinho was left red-faced after knocking the ball into his own net from close range.

Take a look at Palace’s last-minute equaliser below:

Fernandinho’s costly blunder will be music to Liverpool fans’ ears, with Guardiola’s men dropping points this afternoon, this all but seals their first top-flight trophy in almost 30 years.

