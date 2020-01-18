Video: Isaac Hayden scores dramatic last-minute winner for Newcastle vs Chelsea

In the 93rd minute of this evening’s Premier League clash between Newcastle United and Chelsea, the Magpies scored a dramatic late winner to take all three points.

After Chelsea cleared a corner, the ball fell to tricky Newcastle attacker Allan Saint-Maximin picked up the ball and he floated a deep cross into the box.

The ball soared over Chelsea’s entire defensive line and Isaac Hayden popped up behind Antonio Rudiger to head the ball into the back of the net.

What a moment for the Arsenal academy graduate.

Take a look at the Magpies’ late winner below:

NEWCASTLE WIN IT ? pic.twitter.com/3zVD40Nvv1 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) January 18, 2020

Pictures from RMC Sport.

Chelsea can only hold their heads in their hands after this devastating moment.