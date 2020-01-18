Video: Jack Grealish shows his class with superb finish for Aston Villa amid Man Utd transfer talk

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish rescued a point for his side away at Brighton on Saturday and he did so in some style with a brilliant left-footed finish.

As seen in the video below, it started with some excellent work from Douglas Luiz who kept the ball in play and delivered a wonderful pass into Grealish’s path.

After getting the ball under control, the 24-year-old set himself and produced a stunning strike on his less favoured foot to find the back of the net.

That’s now nine goals and six assists in 24 appearances for the Villa talisman so far this season, and it’s no surprise that he continues to attract interest from elsewhere.

As reported by the Express, Man Utd were said to have had a proposal snubbed by Villa earlier this month, but after this effort they may well be returning with an improved offer to prise him away from his boyhood club as he could clearly add real quality to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

That said, a move this month seems highly unlikely as he continues to lead Villa’s bid to avoid relegation this season.