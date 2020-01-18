Video: Jubilant Alan Shearer celebrates Newcastle’s late winner over Chelsea

Newcastle’s season under Steve Bruce has been a strange one. He was wildly unpopular when he was appointed and a lot of the performances have been dire, but he has produced some important results too.

It even looks like they might avoid being dragged into a relegation battle at all, especially after a late winner against Chelsea tonight.

This looks like footage from behind the scenes at Match of the Day, and it’s clear that Alan Shearer was delighted:

Newcastle haven’t has a lot to shout about lately, so most fans will probably feel happy for them and Shearer on this one – unless you support Chelsea or Sunderland obviously.