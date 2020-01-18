Video: Jubilant Alan Shearer celebrates Newcastle’s late winner over Chelsea

Newcastle’s season under Steve Bruce has been a strange one. He was wildly unpopular when he was appointed and a lot of the performances have been dire, but he has produced some important results too.
It even looks like they might avoid being dragged into a relegation battle at all, especially after a late winner against Chelsea tonight.
READ MORE: Video: Isaac Hayden scores dramatic last-minute winner for Newcastle vs Chelsea
This looks like footage from behind the scenes at Match of the Day, and it’s clear that Alan Shearer was delighted:
Think @alanshearer enjoyed that smash and grab. ?????? pic.twitter.com/AfYxsIm8Ph
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) January 18, 2020
Newcastle haven’t has a lot to shout about lately, so most fans will probably feel happy for them and Shearer on this one – unless you support Chelsea or Sunderland obviously.