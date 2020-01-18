Video: Liverpool’s Rhian Brewster scores tidy first goal for loan club Swansea

In the 18th minute of this afternoon’s Championship clash between Swansea and Wigan Athletic, Liverpool ace Rhian Brewster grabbed his first goal for the Swans.
Chelsea starlet Conor Gallagher played a lovely through ball from the edge of the box to set Brewster free and the 19-year-old made sure not to waste the chance by tucking the ball into the bottom corner with a lovely left-footed finish.
Brewster has scored his first goal on just his second appearance for Swansea.
Check out the England youth international’s lovely strike below:
Brewster's first goal for Swansea. pic.twitter.com/8g8LGvsAd9
With Liverpool boasting a stacked squad, it’s wise for Brewster to head out on loan to continue his development.