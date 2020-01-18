Video: Martinelli opens scoring for Arsenal vs Sheffield United with close-range strike

In the 44th minute of Arsenal’s clash with Sheffield United, the Gunners sparked a lovely team move on the left hand of the pitch.

Alexandre Lacazette showed that he’s capable of leading the team in the final third in the absence of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang by picking out Bukayo Saka with a lovely pass.

The makeshift left-back fired a cross into the middle of area, the ace’s attempt was deflected but it still dropped to the feet of Gabriel Martinelli, who was free to tap the ball into an empty net from close range.

Take a look at the Brazilian ace’s opener for the Gunners:

MARTINELLI FOR ARSENAL ? pic.twitter.com/64TqnjLyn9 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) January 18, 2020

Pictures from NBC Sport Soccer.

This could be just the stroke of luck that Mikel Arteta’s side need to build some momentum to kickstart the second-half of the season.