We’ve seen it plenty of times that Barcelona and Real Madrid will look to outdo each other at every opportunity, so it was always going to be interesting to see how Real reacted to Barcelona sacking Ernesto Valverde.

It’s been an odd season where both teams have been neck and neck at the top of La Liga, but performances haven’t been great and there’s been plenty of speculation about the future of both managers.

Zinedine Zidane looks fairly safe for now, but the presence of Mauricio Pochettino at the game today could set alarm bells ringing:

It looks like those present are very happy to see him and this will only fuel speculation that he might have an eye on taking over from Zidane in the Summer.

It would be a shock to see anything happen now, but this will ramp up the pressure on Zidane for the rest of the season.