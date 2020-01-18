Video: Mike Dean’s hilariously explicit message to help Sheffield Utd physio identify injury problem

Mike Dean is one of the most divisive figures in English football, but he’s often capable of producing some hilarious moments.

He was back at it again this weekend as he took charge of Arsenal’s clash with Sheffield United at the Emirates, and he was called into action after Oli McBurnie took a painful shot to his private area.

As seen in the video below, the experienced official wasn’t about to beat around the bush when informing the Blades physio what the problem was, as he told him straight down the pipe that McBurnie had taken a hit where no man wishes to.

Whether or not the physio in question appreciated his medical advice is up for debate, and Arsenal fans were left livid with Dean over not awarding them a penalty for a foul on Nicolas Pepe in the box during the 1-1 draw.

However, Dean still finds a way to make the headlines as he took charge of his 500th Premier League game, and that is one impressive record which goes to show that he must be doing something right.