Video: Newcastle fan left in pain after Matt Ritchie hits him in the GROIN with the corner flag

Chelsea FC Newcastle United FC
We’ve seen far too many examples lately where a player gets booked for over celebrating when there isn’t any problem, but this might be the exception.

Newcastle won against Chelsea with the last kick of the game, and it seems that Matt Ritchie has a trademark celebration that involves kicking the corner flag, but this poor fan was in the firing line:

You can see from the pain that this must have hit him pretty cleanly in the nethers, but surely we would all take some pain if it meant a dramatic last minute victory for our team?

