Video: Newcastle fan left in pain after Matt Ritchie hits him in the GROIN with the corner flag

We’ve seen far too many examples lately where a player gets booked for over celebrating when there isn’t any problem, but this might be the exception.

Newcastle won against Chelsea with the last kick of the game, and it seems that Matt Ritchie has a trademark celebration that involves kicking the corner flag, but this poor fan was in the firing line:

nahh so fucking haydens just scored last minute and matt ritchies just blares the corner flag into the crowd and its only gone and hit this bald bloke in the cock ? in fucking tears man #nufc pic.twitter.com/3YyicO4YEn — J?o?s?h? G?r?e?e?n?e?r? (@greener_josh) January 18, 2020

You can see from the pain that this must have hit him pretty cleanly in the nethers, but surely we would all take some pain if it meant a dramatic last minute victory for our team?