Video: Priceless reaction of Real Madrid stars as Toni Kroos gets nutmegged by Rodrygo

Toni Kroos has seen and done it all and continues to shine for Real Madrid, but the stalwart was shown up in training this week.

As the Spanish giants prepare to face Sevilla this week as they look to temporarily go clear at the top of the La Liga table above rivals Barcelona, they managed to find time for a bit of fun too.

During one of their training sessions before the game on Saturday, the video below shows youngster Rodrygo pulling off a cheeky nutmeg on Kroos during a rondo drill.

While that in itself was a highlight, the hilarious reaction of Lucas Vazquez, Isco and Nacho make it even better as they initially start to troll the German international before eventually sympathising and comforting him.

Spirits are clearly high in the Real Madrid camp, especially following their Spanish Supercopa success last week, and they’ll hope to keep their momentum going this weekend and stay on track for more trophies.