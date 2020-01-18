Video: Quique Setien loving life in Barcelona training drill and shows silky skills

One thing that new Barcelona coach Quique Setien can’t be accused of is lacking commitment in training as seen in the videos from the club this week.

The Catalan giants sacked Ernesto Valverde on Monday, and swiftly appointed the former Real Betis boss as his successor at the Nou Camp.

He’ll take charge of his first game on Sunday night when Barcelona host Granada at the Nou Camp, and it seems like it’s a pity that he won’t be able to get onto the pitch!

As seen the videos below, not only was the 61-year-old getting stuck into a rondo drill and hounding his players down to try and retrieve the ball, but he also showed great skill too with a cheeky back-heel flick during the session.

Based on the images and videos provided by the club in the last few days, it certainly looks as though the squad are in high spirits after the coaching change, but time will tell whether or not it will be a winning start for Setien as Barcelona boss.

What were you doing when YOU were 61? pic.twitter.com/KijSxujG69 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 18, 2020