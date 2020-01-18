Menu

Video: ‘Stonewall’ These Arsenal fans on potential penalty vs Sheffield United

Arsenal FC Sheffield United FC
Some Arsenal fans believe that they should have been awarded a penalty against Sheffield United, the Gunners could have taken a crucial 2-0 lead against the Blades if this was given.

Arsenal’s marquee signing Nicolas Pepe burst down the right flank and into the box, the forward beat full-back Enda Stevens and appeared to trick his way past Jack O’Connell before crashing to the floor.

The clip appears to show O’Connell’s trailing leg bringing down Pepe. Whilst the contact wasn’t very hard, should VAR have awarded the Gunners a spot-kick here?

Take a look at the incident below:

Here’s what some Arsenal supporters made of the decision:

Has Mike Dean’s decision cost Arsenal the chance of three points today?

