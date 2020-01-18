Video: ‘Stonewall’ These Arsenal fans on potential penalty vs Sheffield United

Some Arsenal fans believe that they should have been awarded a penalty against Sheffield United, the Gunners could have taken a crucial 2-0 lead against the Blades if this was given.

Arsenal’s marquee signing Nicolas Pepe burst down the right flank and into the box, the forward beat full-back Enda Stevens and appeared to trick his way past Jack O’Connell before crashing to the floor.

The clip appears to show O’Connell’s trailing leg bringing down Pepe. Whilst the contact wasn’t very hard, should VAR have awarded the Gunners a spot-kick here?

Take a look at the incident below:

Mike Dean refereeing standards pic.twitter.com/ejv7NEDoXw — Arsenal Way (@ArsenalWay__) January 18, 2020

VAR is a disgrace. Referees are against Arsenal. Stevie Wonder would’ve seen that it’s a penalty, disgrace pic.twitter.com/vfxxeCxphs — Y?? (@Dripzawa) January 18, 2020

Here’s what some Arsenal supporters made of the decision:

VAR denied Arsenal a stonewall penalty in the game at Bramall Lane. It’s just cost Arsenal all three points again in the return fixture. — Frankie Hobbs (@Frankie_Hobbs) January 18, 2020

Knew it wouldn’t be given. You can execute an Arsenal player in the box and they’ll be booked for diving. — FJ (@atetrAlekiM) January 18, 2020

No clue how they haven’t given that. Clear penalty. — Terje (@ArsenalTerje) January 18, 2020

Var works differently for Arsenal — bigmanDan (@AFCTheGreat) January 18, 2020

100% a penalty, but any other team apart from us would’ve got that one, not just Liverpool. — ? (@KieranGuard_) January 18, 2020

Pretty much kicking Pepe’s leg but of course it’s Arsenal so no penalty given. https://t.co/PoUaixj9w8 — Fatima Hojeij #MerciArsene (@GoonerHojeij) January 18, 2020

Has Mike Dean’s decision cost Arsenal the chance of three points today?