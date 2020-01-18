Video: Two Tottenham players floored as tempers boil over in Watford clash

Things became a little heated in Tottenham’s clash with Watford on Saturday as referee Michael Oliver was forced to dish out the yellow cards.

It was a scrappy encounter with both sides struggling to find a breakthrough as while they had chances, there was a lack of quality in the final third to break the deadlock.

Frustrations began to boil over in the second half, as seen in the video below, as Abdoulaye Doucoure first clashed with Harry Winks before Jan Vertonghen got involved.

Both Tottenham players managed to find themselves on the floor in the spat, but it was a yellow card apiece for Winks and Doucoure after it all as a VAR check was carried out to determine whether or not the punishment needed to be more severe.

Fortunately, after players from both sides began to square off, the tension and anger didn’t escalate into something more serious.

Watford had a penalty saved shortly after as they still couldn’t find the back of the net, and so it remains to be seen not only if the deadlock can be broken, but also if both teams finish with 10 men.