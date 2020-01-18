‘Why is Kovacic on the bench’ – These Chelsea fans react to lineup vs Newcastle

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has made just one change to the Blues side that defeated Burnley 3-0 ahead of this evening’s clash with Newcastle United.

Midfield general N’Golo Kante replaces Ross Barkley in the starting eleven. The west London outfit looked fairly comfortable against Burnley last week and they’ll be hoping to put on a similar display.

The Blues are sitting fourth in the Premier League this season and given the inconsistent form of rivals Arsenal and Manchester United, it looks as though they should maintain a top four finish.

Take a look at the Blues’ starting lineup below:

Just the one change for the Blues! ?#NEWCHE pic.twitter.com/tXUuksErju — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 18, 2020

Here’s how some Chelsea supporters reacted to Lampard’s teamsheet:

Why is Kovacic on the bench now ??? — Kov (@CFCKovacic17) January 18, 2020

JAMES BUT NO KOVACIC WHY — N? (@Nomarr20) January 18, 2020

Kova dropped again? — Khalid?? (@CFC_Khalz) January 18, 2020

Kovacic on the bench again. ? — SINGA (@PBX1_ChelseaFC) January 18, 2020

Why Is Kovacic On The Bench?

Need That Triple Threat Midfield Combination In Games Like This. — ?Chelsea Till Satan Repents?? (@assahwayofalcao) January 18, 2020

Not sure what Zouma and Kovacic have done wrong recently but it’s a decent side. — Lewis (@CFCLewis_) January 18, 2020

Is the criticism of Lampard selecting Mount over Mateo Kovacic fair? The England international gives the Blues an added threat going forward.

The Blues will be hoping to build some momentum to take into their mammoth encounter with rivals Arsenal on Tuesday night.

Steve Bruce’s side are no pushovers though, they’re sitting 13th in the league and Chelsea have had some trouble with sides in the bottom half this season.

Tonight’s clash gives Chelsea the perfect opportunity to build themselves a lead over rivals sides that will gunning for fourth-place.

Facing Newcastle at a hostile St James’ Park will give fans a better assessment of where this current Chelsea side are at.