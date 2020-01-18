‘Why Mustafi?’ – These Arsenal fans react to lineup vs Sheffield United

Mikel Arteta has made three changes to the Arsenal side that drew against Crystal Palace ahead of today’s clash with the Premier League’s surprise package Sheffield United.

There are two changes in defence, with fringe star Shkodran Mustafi taking Sokratis’ place in the heart of defence and promising youngster Bukayo Saka deputising at left-back following Sead Kolasinac’s injury.

The only other change sees starlet Gabriel Martinelli enter the fray for suspended skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Arsenal’s players should be itching to get one back against Sheffield United, the Blades kicked off the Gunners’ downward spiral when they defeated them 1-0 earlier in the season.

Check out the Gunners’ starting lineup below:

? Today's team news… ?? Martinelli in starting XI

?? Mustafi partners David Luiz

?? Torreira also starts #?? #ARSSHU — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 18, 2020

Here’s how some Arsenal supporters have reacted to Arteta’s teamsheet:

Why Mustafi? — David Count (@DisFeMIseF) January 18, 2020

Mustafi why — Jacey ? (@wbyjoe) January 18, 2020

best it could be tbh — Will? (@PassLikePepe) January 18, 2020

Mustafi, Xhaka & Ozil in the same team. Oh Mikel……. — Non Negotiable FC (@Jackleo4Stein) January 18, 2020

Should’ve sold Mustafi. Hopefully his last game in Arsenal colours. — Bryan Lowton (@BryanLowton) January 18, 2020

Mustafi better prove us wrong — a1.skengy (@_NinjahYT) January 18, 2020

It seems as though some fans are disappointed with Mustafi’s inclusion in the lineup, the ace has played a largely fringe role for the Gunners this season.

Supporters will be expecting a fairly comfortable performance this afternoon, the Gunners need to iron out any weaknesses in today’s clash with a mammoth encounter against London rivals Chelsea on the horizon.

The north London outfit have showed some encouraging signs since Arteta took the reins, however the side’s lacklustre defence has proved to be costly this season.