Manchester United have reportedly offered £25 million to sign Birmingham City teenager Jude Bellingham.

The 16-year-old is the youngest first-team player in the Championship club’s history and has been a regular for them this season. So far, Bellingham has netted three goals while providing an assist in 24 appearances across all competitions for Birmingham who are currently 18th in the table.

The Daily Record claims that Manchester United are offering £25 million for the midfielder. This report also suggests that several clubs are interested in Bellingham including Arsenal.

Bellingham has been doing fairly well for Birmingham and provided he maintains his form and fitness, he could excel at bigger clubs as well. However, if he wants first-team football, he should stay at the Championship side for a couple of years as a move to Man United could see him miss out on first-team football.

Bellingham would probably join the Red Devils youth team if he signs for them and it could help his development.