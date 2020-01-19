Video: Alisson runs full length of the pitch to celebrate Salah goal for Liverpool against Man United

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson ran the full length of the pitch to celebrate Mohamed Salah’s goal against Manchester United.

The Brazil international was clearly thrilled with the three points in this big game, which continues Liverpool’s seemingly unstoppable march towards the Premier League title.

Anfield was absolutely roaring after Salah’s goal, and Alisson was clearly caught up in the emotion of it all.

A great moment for LFC fans as they confirmed their huge superiority over their bitter rivals.