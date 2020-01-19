Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is reportedly ready to push for two defensive signings in the form of Jerome Boateng and Dayot Upamecano.

The Gunners have not looked convincing at the back at any point this season and clearly need to improve on the unreliable central defensive pairing of David Luiz and Sokratis Papastathopoulos.

According to the Daily Star, Arteta could try to do this by signing Bayern Munich defender Boateng on loan this January, before pushing for a £50million deal for RB Leipzig starlet Upamecano in the summer.

Arsenal fans would likely be content with this, even if Boateng doesn’t really look like much of an upgrade on Luiz or Sokratis.

The experienced Germany international would at least be decent short-term cover before a summer move for Upamecano, who could be an ideal partner for another exciting youngster William Saliba.

Saliba was signed by Arsenal last summer before being loaned back to Saint-Etienne for this season, though he’ll finally be cleared to link up with AFC for next season.

Saliba and Upamecano looks a hugely promising partnership if Arsenal can get the latter in, while for now Boateng can hopefully at least steady the ship for the club in a low-cost, low-risk deal.