“Bringing Valverde vibes”: These Barcelona fans are NOT HAPPY with Quique Setien’s choice of midfield vs Granada

Tonight should give us a good indication over how wise Barcelona’s decision to sack Ernesto Valverde was. Quique Setien was finally chosen as the man to replace him, but it doesn’t sound like he was the first choice.

He’s got a fairly easy start with a home game against Granada, but the fans will be expecting to see some positive signs and a heavy win.

Under Valverde the team seemed to have one plan – give it to Messi – so they were left looking ordinary when that didn’t work. The midfield will be vital for the team in terms of controlling the game and creating chances, so it’s interesting to see what he’s chosen:

The first starting 11 of the @QSetien era! ??? #BarçaGranada — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 19, 2020

The inclusion of Arturo Vidal and Ivan Rakitic is surprising in the sense they’re both older and represent a more defensive selection. These fans certainly don’t seem to be pleased with the prospect of Setien’s first selection:

That midfield bringing Valverde vibes ? — • ?? (@crishtun) January 19, 2020

No, no no no no….. why — Cruz Florero (@CruzFlorero) January 19, 2020

Rakitic ?? — Le Professeur (@Arseneholik) January 19, 2020

He started rackitic ? — Malik O. (@OlamitundeMalik) January 19, 2020

Vidal and Rakitic double pivot, Valverde is that you? ? — Ultimate10 (@ClassicMessi10) January 19, 2020

Rakitic ????? we cant beat this man — Setien’s Son (@ibarcaaaa) January 19, 2020

The other interesting selection comes up front. Luis Suarez is injured so something had to change, and it appears he’s going to trust Ansu Fati to start on the left and Griezmann will get a chance to prove himself through the middle.

The fans will be hoping he gets off to a good start, or the sacking of Valverde will look like a pointless move.