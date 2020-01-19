Video: Carragher and Keane break into heated debate after Liverpool-Manchester United

Jamie Carragher and Roy Keane broke into a heated debate on Sky Sports today following Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Manchester United.

Watch below as the two Premier League legends argued about United’s managerial problems since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson.

Carragher was surprised to hear Keane saying each of the club’s last few managers deserved more time, particularly as he’d been so critical of the previous boss Jose Mourinho.

The Irishman’s point seemed to be hinting at something being rotten at Old Trafford beyond the managers, though the way this row escalated, it’s hard to completely work out the nuance of either side’s argument.