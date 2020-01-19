Chelsea are reportedly willing to offer £48 million for Brighton and Hove Albion centre-back Lewis Dunk.

The Seagulls captain has made 21 appearances for the team this season so far, scoring two goals against Manchester United and Liverpool while providing three assists. Dunk also has an international appearance to his name, playing against the United States in November 2018.

The Daily Star claim that Chelsea are interested in signing the 28-year-old before the January transfer window closes and are willing to offer £48 million for him.

The Blues may have a good chance of qualifying for next season’s Champions League but they have been a bit shaky at the back. Dunk whose current contract with Brighton expires in 2023, would be a decent addition to Chelsea’s squad. Brighton might be hesitant to sell one of their most important players but if the Europa League winners are offering £48 million, then that would be an offer hard to refuse.