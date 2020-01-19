Video: Cristiano Ronaldo maintains superb recent form with opening goal for Juventus vs Parma

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored again for Juventus with a strike that seemed to take a bit of a deflection on its way in against Parma.

Watch below as the Portugal international cut inside well from the left flank before driving his effort in to the back of the net to make it 1-0 to Juve.

Ronaldo was perhaps not always at his usual incredibly high standards in his first season in Italy last season, but he’s looking back to his best now.

This now makes it eleven goals in Ronaldo’s last nine games for Juventus in all competitions.