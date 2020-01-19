Ed Woodward under fire as potential new staff member WALKS AWAY after unprofessional approach

It’s fair to say that Ed Woodward is getting pelters from all directions right now, but it’s completely understandable when you consider how badly things are going for Man United right now.

The fans will be frustrated after seeing a loss to Liverpool today and it’s hard to see how things will improve. You would usually point to big improvements being made in he transfer market, but that seems to be a particular weakness of Woodward’s.

We see United being linked with all kinds of players, but rarely does a deal actually come off. A recent report from The Sun has given some insight into how he does his business, and this could answer a lot of questions for the fans.

Admittedly this is an off the field transfer, but the report suggests that Celtic’s physio Tim Williamson has been close to a move to United for three months. It seems that United failed to contact him when they said he would, and he’s decided to chuck it and stay where he is.

They also allege that Woodward is the man behind these negotiations, so that could explain why United never seem to get any deals over the line.