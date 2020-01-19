Atletico Madrid will reportedly target Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette provided they are unable to sign Edinson Cavani.

Currently valued at €70 million according to Transfermarkt, the Frenchman has amassed 42 goals and 20 assists in 108 appearances across all competitions for the Gunners since joining them from Lyon. This season, Lacazette has featured in 20 matches for Arsenal so far, scoring six goals and providing two assists.

According to Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, Atletico Madrid have identified the 28-year-old and Paco Alcacer provided they are unable to sign Cavani.

Diego Simeone’s side need some attacking reinforcements and Lacazette would be a solid addition to their attack. However, there’s little doubt that Arsenal would like to keep the Frenchman who is one of their most vital players. If there is any interest from Atleti, the Gunners might slap a hefty price-tag on Lacazette to ward off any suitors.

If Arsenal are to stand a chance of qualifying for next season’s Champions League, the 28-year-old will be needed to be at his very best.