Video: Patrice Evra reveals Liverpool have finally apologised about Luis Suarez incident

Former Manchester United star Patrice Evra has revealed Liverpool have finally sent him a letter of apology over their handling of the Luis Suarez racism incident back in 2011.

Speaking to Sky Sports in the video below, the Frenchman says Liverpool CEO Peter Moore sent him a personal letter about the incident, as he praised the Reds as a top class club.

This is certainly welcome from the Reds, who did not respond well to Suarez’s racist language towards Evra at the time.

The club’s players notably went out in pre-match ‘Suarez 7’ shirts in tribute to the Uruguayan as he was suspended for his abuse of Evra, but thankfully it seems lessons have been learned.

