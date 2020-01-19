Video: Patrice Evra reveals Liverpool have finally apologised about Luis Suarez incident

Former Manchester United star Patrice Evra has revealed Liverpool have finally sent him a letter of apology over their handling of the Luis Suarez racism incident back in 2011.

Speaking to Sky Sports in the video below, the Frenchman says Liverpool CEO Peter Moore sent him a personal letter about the incident, as he praised the Reds as a top class club.

"I received a personal letter from Peter Moore. He said he hopes it's never too late. Now I see it's real honest people working for this club." Patrice Evra reveals Liverpool sent him an apology for the handling of the Suarez-racism row, after his last Super Sunday appearance. pic.twitter.com/UrctWQRZHk — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 19, 2020

This is certainly welcome from the Reds, who did not respond well to Suarez’s racist language towards Evra at the time.

The club’s players notably went out in pre-match ‘Suarez 7’ shirts in tribute to the Uruguayan as he was suspended for his abuse of Evra, but thankfully it seems lessons have been learned.