Video: Roberto Firmino stunner ruled out but Liverpool won’t be happy

Roberto Firmino thought he’d made it 2-0 to Liverpool against Manchester United, but VAR saw a foul on David de Gea that persuaded them to rule it out.

An earlier foul from Virgil van Dijk on De Gea meant this goal didn’t stand, but it’s a highly questionable call.

As you can see above, Firmino’s finish is brilliant as he curls it past De Gea, and many fans on Twitter are questioning the decision to disallow the goal.

Here’s some of the debate surrounding the decision – what do you think about this big call?

VAR drama! Roberto Firmino thought he had doubled Liverpool's lead, but it's ruled out after a foul on David de Gea in the build-up.

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 19, 2020

Did Van Dijk foul De Gea here?

Just don't see how that is a clear and obvious error. It's not a definite foul – it's maybe one, but the ref didn't give it — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) January 19, 2020

If that's a normal duel for a header, as opposed to going up with a keeper, that's not given as a foul. — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) January 19, 2020

Eyes on the ball, never looks at the ‘keeper. Terrible decision. — Andrew Beasley (@BassTunedToRed) January 19, 2020

It’s a foul – VVD jumps for the ball, gets nowhere near it and impedes De Gea — George Elek (@GeorgeElek) January 19, 2020

I don’t think that’s a foul, you know. — David Preece (@davidpreece12) January 19, 2020