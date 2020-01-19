Menu

Video: Roberto Firmino stunner ruled out but Liverpool won’t be happy

Liverpool FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Roberto Firmino thought he’d made it 2-0 to Liverpool against Manchester United, but VAR saw a foul on David de Gea that persuaded them to rule it out.

An earlier foul from Virgil van Dijk on De Gea meant this goal didn’t stand, but it’s a highly questionable call.

As you can see above, Firmino’s finish is brilliant as he curls it past De Gea, and many fans on Twitter are questioning the decision to disallow the goal.

Here’s some of the debate surrounding the decision – what do you think about this big call?

More Stories David de Gea Roberto Firmino Virgil van Dijk