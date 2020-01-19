Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher hailed club captain Jordan Henderson.

The England international has been in fine form this season so far, featuring in 28 matches across all competitions with a goal against Tottenham and two assists to his name.

Carragher heaped praise on Henderson, claiming that the England international has been a crucial player for Liverpool. In his column for Sky Sports, the Reds legend wrote: “He’s been vital. A lot of the time he has been questioned under Jurgen Klopp, should he get a regular game? Should he be captain? But all of these top managers keep picking him out.

I’ve worked with him, so I’m well aware of Jordan’s qualities and what he’s like around the dressing room. For a manager, having him around the dressing room is gold dust, with the example he sets every day. Liverpool have bought a lot of players under Jurgen Klopp in his position, and he still plays. That just says it all about him.”

Henderson has often received plenty of criticism from fans with many questioning his inclusion in Liverpool’s starting XI. However, the Reds skipper has produced some fine performances to justify why he deserves to be a regular under Klopp.

Henderson has guided Liverpool to victory in the Champions League while lifting the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup. Given how the team is doing now, there’s little doubt that the 29-year-old will be the first Reds captain to lift the Premier League.

Liverpool play Manchester United at Anfield today and Henderson will be hoping to put on an impressive performance.