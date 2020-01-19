Arsenal legend Ian Wright hailed Gabriel Martinelli for his performance against Sheffield United.

The Brazilian teenager started yesterday’s match against the Blades and opened the scoring after cashing in on a cross from Bukayo Saka. However, Chris Wilder’s salvaged a point after John Fleck’s left-footed striker found the net in the 83rd minute.

Following the match, Wright was all praise for Martinelli. As quoted by Goal.com, the Gunners legend told on Match of the Day: “He’s someone that the Arsenal fans are very excited about. He is someone that is constantly trying to get in the box, he has great movement.

“When you look at him, he’s sharp, always wants to get in the box, makes good darts into the box. He gets himself into a position and then look at his movement now and he gets the goal. I think he’s under a lot of pressure with Aubameyang not being available. Everyone is saying ‘he has to come in’, can he fill the boots for the game? I think he did.”

Martinelli has done pretty well this season so far, scoring nine goals while providing three assists in 20 appearances across all competitions so far. The youngster will be needed to maintain his good form if Arsenal are to go higher in the Premier League table.

Following yesterday’s draw, the Gunners remain tenth in the table with 29 points, ten behind fourth-placed Chelsea who they play at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday. Martinelli could get a start and he will be needed to put on an impressive show if Arsenal are to beat Frank Lampard’s side in their own backyard for the first time since 2011.