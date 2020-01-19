Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta provided an injury update on Reiss Nelson which won’t please the club’s fans.

The 20-year-old missed yesterday’s match against Sheffield United due to injury. Arsenal were held to a 1-1 draw by the Blades at the Emirates after John Fleck cancelled out Gabriel Martinelli’s opening goal.

Following the match, Arteta didn’t say anything regarding the extent of Nelson’s injury but did mention that things aren’t too good with him. Speaking to Arsenal’s official website, the Spaniard said: “No, we had an incident in training. The doctors are still deciding how long it’s going to take, but it’s not looking good.”

Nelson has featured in 14 matches for Arsenal this season so far, scoring two goals and providing two assists. His injury is bad for himself and the club. Arteta will be hoping that the 20-year-old is back to full fitness at the earliest as he will be needed.

Following yesterday’s draw, the Gunners are tenth in the Premier League table with 29 points, ten behind the top four. Their next match is against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.