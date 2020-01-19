Video: Frank Lampard hints at transfer priorities with brutal dig at Chelsea attackers

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has hit out at his attacking players after the club’s 1-0 defeat to Newcastle.

A clearly frustrated Lampard can be seen speaking in the video clip below, and it seems fairly clear from his words that he’s going to prioritise signing a striker this January.

Frank Lampard expresses his frustrations with Chelsea's lack of goals: ?"We can't work anymore in training on finishing, sometimes you need that killer instinct.” pic.twitter.com/8h9jC7QUWP — Talk Chelsea (@talkchelsea) January 19, 2020

Lampard says he can’t do anything more on the training ground to improve his players’ finishing, suggesting they simply don’t have the quality or composure.

This comes as Chelsea are linked with RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner by the Daily Mirror, and it seems obvious the clinical German would be an upgrade on the slightly inconsistent Tammy Abraham.