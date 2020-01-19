Lionel Messi reportedly wants Barcelona to sign his compatriot Sergio Aguero as a replacement for Luis Suarez.

The Uruguayan international will be out of action for a few months due to a knee injury. According to Mirror, Messi has asked Barcelona manager Quique Setien to sign Aguero as Suarez’s replacement but the club hasn’t made an approach for him yet.

Currently valued at €65 million according to Transfermarkt, the 31-year-old has been in brilliant form this season, scoring 20 goals in 22 appearances across all competitions for Manchester City so far.

There’s no doubt that a striker of Aguero’s experience and quality would be a fine addition to Barcelona’s squad. However, it seems highly unlikely that the Blaugrana will make a move for him since they have players who are capable of playing in that position. Antoine Griezmann played as a centre-forward for Atletico Madrid and he would be ideal to replace Suarez.

With the Frenchman playing as a centre-forward, either of Ansu Fati or Ousmane Dembele can play as left-winger.