Liverpool will reportedly battle Chelsea for the signature of Timo Werner.

One of the best strikers in the world at present, the 23-year-old has been in sensational form for RB Leipzig this season so far, amassing 25 goals and ten assists in 26 appearances across all competitions.

A report from the Mirror claims that Liverpool and Chelsea will battle it out for the German international who would cost £60million. It is also added that the latter have already opened negotiations regarding a transfer but the Reds are eager to add him to their squad in the summer.

Werner is currently among the finest strikers out there and it’s no surprise that other top European clubs are interested in signing him. Any club would be lucky to have a prolific attacker like him, At Chelsea, the 23-year-old would undoubtedly give some competition to Tammy Abraham. As far as Liverpool are concerned, they already have Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino. Provided one of the three leaves, Werner would be a strong addition to the squad. He could also play alongside the front three if Klopp uses Firmino as an attacking midfielder rather than a centre-forward.