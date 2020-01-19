Jamie Carragher feels that Liverpool will beat Manchester United at Anfield today.

The Reds have been sensational in the Premier League this season so far and are well on track to win their first domestic top-flight title since 1990. Currently at the top of the table with 61 points, Liverpool play Manchester United at Anfield today. The Red Devils are the only team so far who have avoided defeat against Jurgen Klopp’s side. However, the European champions seem heavy favorites to claim all three points.

Carragher is of the opinion that Liverpool will beat Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side and has predicted a 3-1 scoreline. In his column for Sky Sports, the Reds legend wrote: “I’m confident of a Liverpool win. I think 3-1 Liverpool. And if that is the score, we’ve got the pundit-camera on us in the commentary box, and hopefully we’ll see similar scenes to what we saw at Old Trafford when Adam Lallana got the equaliser!”

Manchester United managed to draw against Liverpool at Old Trafford and even beat Man City at the Etihad. Hence, they shouldn’t be written off. However, the Reds have just been too good this season and it seems very unlikely that they won’t win against their arch-rivals.

Following today’s match, Liverpool next play Wolves at the Molineux Stadium on Thursday.