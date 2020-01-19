Until today, Manchester United were the only team to stop Liverpool winning in the Premier League this season.

A 1-1 draw at Old Trafford earlier this season was the only blemish on this incredible start made by Jurgen Klopp’s side, but today they managed a 2-0 victory over their rivals at Anfield.

Goals from Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah did the job, and also helped Liverpool do something for the first time in 24 years.

Remarkably, according to Football 365, this win now means it’s the first time since the 1995/96 season that LFC have beaten each of the previous season’s top six at least once in the same campaign.

Liverpool have so far beaten Arsenal and Manchester City at home, Chelsea away, and Tottenham both home and away, and now United at home as well.

It’s surprising it’s been so long since the Merseyside giants have managed this, but given how good they are now, it makes sense that their rivals have been so far unable to lay a glove on them.