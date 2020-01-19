Liverpool on course to break four Premier League title-winning records

Liverpool are on course to break a staggering four records on their way to Premier League glory this season.

The Reds are major title favourites after Manchester City dropped points again this weekend, while they picked up yet another victory by beating Manchester United 2-0 at Anfield.

Goals from Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah did the job, putting Liverpool 16 points clear at the top of the table with a game in hand.

It’s hard to see this LFC team dropping very many points as they’ve won 21 and drawn 1 of their 22 league matches so far this term, and if they can keep this incredible run of form going, they’re going to be historically emphatic title winners.

See the screen grab above from NBC, which shows just how many records Liverpool could break this season.

To summarise, Jurgen Klopp’s side look set to win the title with a record-breaking points total, on a record-breaking number of wins, by the biggest points margin, and earlier than any other side has won it.

Even the most die-hard Man United and Everton fans would have to say that’s hugely impressive!