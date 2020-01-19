Liverpool have been handed a big boost today as Fabinho and Joel Matip are back in contention again, making it onto the bench for the game against Manchester United.

The Reds have been without these two key players for some time now, though in fairness it’s not exactly done much to derail their immense form anyway.

Still, there’s plenty of football left to play this season and Liverpool fans will be delighted to see Fabinho and Matip are now options for Jurgen Klopp again with some big fixtures coming up.

January signing Takumi Minamino is also among Klopp’s substitutes today, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is perhaps the most eye-catching name to be handed a start against Man Utd.

? TEAM NEWS ? Our line-up to face @ManUtd ? — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 19, 2020

The England international isn’t a regular starter for LFC, so for Klopp to trust him in such a big match is a real show of faith.

Elsewhere, the team is pretty much as usual, with Georginio Wijnaldum and Jordan Henderson also in midfield, Alisson in goal, a back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson, Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, and that front three of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.