Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson became the first goalkeeper to pick up an assist in a Premier League game since all the way back in 2010.

The Brazil international’s superb ball found Mohamed Salah on the break late on against Manchester United to wrap up a 2-0 victory at Anfield.

We’re a lot more used to goalkeepers being good on the ball these days, with Alisson up there with the finest at picking out a pass and helping his team play out from the back.

So in a way, it’s almost surprising to hear a goalkeeper hadn’t picked up an assist for so long before today.

See the stat below from Opta Joe, who tweet that this was the first goalkeeper assist since another former LFC player, Pepe Reina, got one for Fernando Torres in a game against Sunderland in March 2010…

3/10 – Alisson is the first Liverpool goalkeeper to assist a Premier League goal since Pepe Reina set-up Fernando Torres against Sunderland in March 2010. Scope. #LIVMUN pic.twitter.com/AnIoP3LXAK — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 19, 2020

That’s basically a full decade without one, which goes to show just how special an achievement it is.

Well played, Alisson!