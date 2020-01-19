Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford is reportedly now expected to miss two or three months of the season through injury.

This is a huge blow for the Red Devils, with Rashford recently risked in the FA Cup replay against Wolves and making a previous minor injury a lot worse.

This led to the England international having to go off in that game, and Henry Winter of the Times now reports that this has led to the player now facing a lengthy layoff…

Rashford was carrying a single stress fracture in his back, now has a double stress fracture after Wolves game. Expected to be out for 2-3 months. Also has piece of floating bone in his ankle requiring non-intrusive surgery to remove. Been playing thru immense pain to help #mufc — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) January 19, 2020

This seems like awful mismanagement from United, who really had little need to play Rashford against Wolves when he was already vulnerable.

Given that the 22-year-old has been such an important player for the club this season, this could majorly affect the club’s already slim chances of finishing in the top four.

One imagines this could spark MUFC into life in the transfer market and lead them to sign a striker before the end of January.

This is surely needed now, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer left relying on just Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood up front, having also taken the gamble of selling Romelu Lukaku without replacing him last summer.