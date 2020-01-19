Menu

“I actually hate him” – Solskjaer slammed by these furious Man Utd fans for “absolutely sickening” selection decision

Manchester United fans are not a happy bunch right now as the team news for today’s game against Liverpool comes out.

Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made the somewhat surprising call to leave in-form young forward Mason Greenwood on the bench for today’s trip to Anfield.

This is despite Marcus Rashford already being out injured for today’s match, leaving United badly short of a goal threat up front against one of the best defences in Europe.

Quite how this lot are supposed to seriously trouble the likes of Alisson and Virgil van Dijk is beyond us, and it’s sparked a lot of anger among Man Utd supporters on Twitter.

Greenwood has really impressed when he’s played this season, but Solskjaer perhaps didn’t want to risk starting such an inexperienced youngster in such a big game.

That would be fair enough in ordinary circumstances, but without Rashford it seems hard to argue that there wasn’t room for Greenwood in the first XI.

This lot are absolutely fuming…

