Manchester United fans are not a happy bunch right now as the team news for today’s game against Liverpool comes out.

Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made the somewhat surprising call to leave in-form young forward Mason Greenwood on the bench for today’s trip to Anfield.

This is despite Marcus Rashford already being out injured for today’s match, leaving United badly short of a goal threat up front against one of the best defences in Europe.

Quite how this lot are supposed to seriously trouble the likes of Alisson and Virgil van Dijk is beyond us, and it’s sparked a lot of anger among Man Utd supporters on Twitter.

Greenwood has really impressed when he’s played this season, but Solskjaer perhaps didn’t want to risk starting such an inexperienced youngster in such a big game.

That would be fair enough in ordinary circumstances, but without Rashford it seems hard to argue that there wasn’t room for Greenwood in the first XI.

This lot are absolutely fuming…

I knew he wasn’t gonna start greenwood. I actually hate him https://t.co/OgWsHSZSWk — Ayan (@ayanyx) January 19, 2020

It is absolutely sickening that Mason Greenwood isn't starting this game #LIVMUN @ManUtd — Pun-jabi. (@sagarmalik93) January 19, 2020

5 atb with greenwood on the bench wtf ??? https://t.co/giZGjhuTwS — MartialFC (@Therealafrith) January 19, 2020

It is genuinely mad how clueless OGS is how on earth is greenwood not starting https://t.co/5Wp2uPYJWk — Paul Maguire (@PaulMag99) January 19, 2020

Wait. Shaw is playing LM and greenwood is on the bench??????????????????????? — Jilla?? (@Jxth17) January 19, 2020

Shaw instead of Greenwood. I'm done — Nicky (@synysternick) January 19, 2020

No Greenwood, long afternoon ahead ? — jakewoods (@jakewoods99) January 19, 2020

Wait so lemme get this correct Ole has started Shaw instead of Greenwood ? — Joe (@JoeOdubanjo) January 19, 2020

Solskjaer actually went to start Shaw…I’m done. Greenwood is benched too. People still back this clueless hobbit https://t.co/CsxCU3Ep1G — ryantanjunkai (@rtjk123) January 19, 2020