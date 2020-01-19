Menu

“Having a shocker” – Manchester United star slammed by these fans for first half display vs Liverpool

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has been slammed by a number of fans on Twitter for his first half performance against Liverpool.

The England international hasn’t been at his best so far as Liverpool have dominated, with the 1-0 scoreline majorly flattering the Red Devils so far.

Maguire was particularly poor as Virgil van Dijk scored to give LFC the lead, and it’s fair to say he’s not impressing United fans or neutrals at the moment.

Unfortunately for him, this comes after he was recently confirmed as MUFC’s new club captain following the departure of Ashley Young.

Maguire could have done with a big performance today in such an important game, but it looks beyond him so far as Liverpool just look far too slick for this United team in pretty much every department.

Of course, there’s still time for the visitors to turn things around, but so far Maguire is getting plenty of flak for failing to lift his team-mates or lead by example today…

