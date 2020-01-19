Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has been slammed by a number of fans on Twitter for his first half performance against Liverpool.

The England international hasn’t been at his best so far as Liverpool have dominated, with the 1-0 scoreline majorly flattering the Red Devils so far.

Maguire was particularly poor as Virgil van Dijk scored to give LFC the lead, and it’s fair to say he’s not impressing United fans or neutrals at the moment.

Unfortunately for him, this comes after he was recently confirmed as MUFC’s new club captain following the departure of Ashley Young.

Maguire could have done with a big performance today in such an important game, but it looks beyond him so far as Liverpool just look far too slick for this United team in pretty much every department.

Of course, there’s still time for the visitors to turn things around, but so far Maguire is getting plenty of flak for failing to lift his team-mates or lead by example today…

Matic and Fred midfield a disaster , Maguire and De gea having a shocker#mufc — stelio.. stelio kontos (@balisebitz_2) January 19, 2020

Maguire is our captain and most expensive defender but he is so poor. — Amirul Husni (@amirulhbs_) January 19, 2020

Harry Maguire is having an absolute shocker already #LIVMAN — MichaelScott (@VIPlookatme) January 19, 2020

Maguire is having a shocker against Virgil ? — Thomas Stirk (@TomStirk1992) January 19, 2020

Maguire has been as good as useless in this match.

Poor leadership

Poor coordination

Terrible defending We have been duped by Leicester no cap!#LIVMUN — SakasticBet? (@SakasticBet) January 19, 2020

Maguire is so poor. £80M ??? — Matt Pengelly (@Gellyfour) January 19, 2020

It's either Maguire is actually very poor, or Ole has destroyed him. #LIVMUN — Dillips Ebunoluwa (@dillipscalar) January 19, 2020

£80m British Pound Sterling for Harry Maguire ? Wouldn’t get in our back 3. — Luke Shepherd (@Luke_1889) January 19, 2020

How has Pogba’s price been talked about every week since he signed but not one pundit mentions that Maguire cost us £80m?? — Scott (@scottwills98) January 19, 2020

Harry Maguire cost 80m just let that sink it in for a minute #LIVMUN ???? — 1970 (@BigPeteTHFC) January 19, 2020