Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made a pretty baffling claim about his side’s transfer plans following the 2-0 defeat at Liverpool on Sunday evening.

Earlier in the day, it was reported by the Times’ Henry Winter that United striker Marcus Rashford was facing potentially as long as three months out with injury.

Rashford was carrying a single stress fracture in his back, now has a double stress fracture after Wolves game. Expected to be out for 2-3 months. Also has piece of floating bone in his ankle requiring non-intrusive surgery to remove. Been playing thru immense pain to help #mufc — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) January 19, 2020

Needless to say, this is a huge blow for a Man Utd side who were already struggling this season, with Rashford’s performances and prolific form in front of goal proving one of the few positives of this campaign so far.

United sold Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan in the summer without signing a replacement, and this looked enough off a gamble already, though there’s no doubt Rashford stepped up since then.

Now, however, the Red Devils are left with just Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood as options up front, and somehow Solskjaer has been quoted by Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News as saying he doesn’t ‘desperately’ need to sign a new striker…

Solskjaer adds: 'We don’t desperately need a striker. If the right one is there and it fits for us… We’ve got players who are champing at the bit.' #mufc — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) January 19, 2020

We don’t imagine many MUFC fans will agree with this, with a striker surely needed even before Rashford’s injury.

Martial also missed a big chance against Liverpool today, showing he isn’t the most reliable front-man to cover for Rashford while he’s out.