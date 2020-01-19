Manchester United are reportedly finally edging closer to appointing one of the finest sporting directors in the business.

The Red Devils have over-spent on some major transfer flops in recent times, with the team’s results and performances clearly suffering as a result.

Now, they may finally be set to put things right as they close in on a move for Lille chief Luis Campos, according to the Sun.

As the report notes, Campos has previously discovered young players who have ended up being among the finest players in the world.

Those include Liverpool midfielder Fabinho and Manchester City attacker Bernardo Silva, whose world class performances in the Premier League have contributed to United falling so far behind their rivals.

That will no doubt hurt many at Old Trafford, so it looks like a step in the right direction to be going for Campos to help them step up their game in terms of recruitment.

The Portuguese was also key in signing big names such as Kylian Mbappe, Thomas Lemar, and United ace Anthony Martial when he was at Monaco.

If MUFC can start finding similarly gifted young players on the cheap it could help them avoid more transfer market blunders like Alexis Sanchez, Paul Pogba and so many more who’ve been so disappointing at the club in recent years.